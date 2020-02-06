Previous
Young Tern by yorkshirekiwi
Young Tern

A trip to the beach today. This young tern was still being fed by a parent, although he looks old enough to fend for himself
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Fr1da
Magnificent detail !
February 6th, 2020  
Diana ace
Great shot, love all the mussels cling to the rocks.
February 6th, 2020  
