Minne Heartbreaker

Today is a sad day. Minnie Heartbreaker (her real pedigree name) was born 16 years ago. She was the 13th in the litter and weighed only a few ounces. She wasn't expected to live. Finally, today we had to say goodbye. She has been having fits for a year, but they've got progressively worse and along with her kidney disease, she was deteriorating badly. This is the last photo of her ever, and I'm so so sad. I don't have children, so she has been my baby. She's lived up to her name and broken my heart.