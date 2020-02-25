Previous
Minne Heartbreaker by yorkshirekiwi
Today is a sad day. Minnie Heartbreaker (her real pedigree name) was born 16 years ago. She was the 13th in the litter and weighed only a few ounces. She wasn't expected to live. Finally, today we had to say goodbye. She has been having fits for a year, but they've got progressively worse and along with her kidney disease, she was deteriorating badly. This is the last photo of her ever, and I'm so so sad. I don't have children, so she has been my baby. She's lived up to her name and broken my heart.
Wylie ace
Oh, she's a beautiful burmese, just like my first brown burmese. He didn't live as long as Minne but also died from kidney failure.
Sad for you.
February 25th, 2020  
Carole G ace
@pusspup Thanks Wylie, appreciate it. She's my 3rd burmese, and all been special, but Minnie...what a girl
February 25th, 2020  
Ron ace
I know the pain so well. What a lovely kitty Minnie was - you can tell. But you and she were fortunate to have spent 16 wonderful years in each other's company.
February 25th, 2020  
