Weather Top

Weather Top surrounds. So, today I'm admitting to defeat of posting a genuine daily photo. Life just got in the way today, so I'm posting a shot from Sunday. This is one of my favourite places within an hours drive. This is an area which was used in filming Lord of the Rings. A slightly different view from my usual spot. I took my life into my hands, and beat through some bush, following goat tracks to the edge of the cliff to capture this shot. It's very dry and needs some rain, but the scenery is amazing. Totally a favourite spot to be. The goats were actually just below me, I was braced up against a tree for this shot, no room to get the tripod out