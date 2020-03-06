Previous
Weather Top by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1527

Weather Top

Weather Top surrounds. So, today I'm admitting to defeat of posting a genuine daily photo. Life just got in the way today, so I'm posting a shot from Sunday. This is one of my favourite places within an hours drive. This is an area which was used in filming Lord of the Rings. A slightly different view from my usual spot. I took my life into my hands, and beat through some bush, following goat tracks to the edge of the cliff to capture this shot. It's very dry and needs some rain, but the scenery is amazing. Totally a favourite spot to be. The goats were actually just below me, I was braced up against a tree for this shot, no room to get the tripod out
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Gillian Brown ace
What a lovely view.
March 6th, 2020  
CoroJo ace
Wow!!!
March 6th, 2020  
julia ace
Cool.. think this could be one of my favourite spots as well
.
March 6th, 2020  
Diana ace
Great capture of this wonderful scenery.
March 6th, 2020  
