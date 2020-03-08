Sign up
Photo 1529
Clear The Runway and Prepare for Landing
The flowers in the tubs on man deck are looking pretty sorry for themselves, but the bees are still enjoying them
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
NIKON D7500
5
4
365
NIKON D7500
8th March 2020 2:02pm
bees
Dianne
Excellent image and title.
March 8th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Colorful
March 8th, 2020
Brigette
ace
Fun image
March 8th, 2020
Babs
ace
Great timing
March 8th, 2020
