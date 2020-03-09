Sign up
Photo 1530
Cuteness Overload
This little guy is so cute and cuddly and gorgeous, but I have to sneak my cuddles when my older cat isn't looking
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
8th March 2020 3:03pm
Tags
burmese
percy
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Oh, she is absolutely gorgeous. What breed is she?
March 9th, 2020
Debra Farrington
ace
What a cutie!
March 9th, 2020
