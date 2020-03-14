Previous
Pretzels by yorkshirekiwi
Pretzels

Out and about yesterday, looking for street photography. Here's a happy pretzel seller
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Joan Robillard ace
Happy indeed
March 14th, 2020  
Chris ace
Wonderful Smile.
March 14th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Lovely to see happiness in this time of troubles!
March 14th, 2020  
