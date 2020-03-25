Previous
just Me and The Waikato River by yorkshirekiwi
just Me and The Waikato River

Self isolated bike ride. Best thing about this isolation malarky, when I did my exercises on the deck this morning: no construction site noise! I could hear voices of other people out in their gardens, but no traffic either.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

