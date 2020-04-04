Previous
Misty sunrise by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1556

Misty sunrise

Another glorious start to day 10 of lockdown. I think it's day 10. Losing track already. Feel very blessed to have this view to wake up to every morning
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
