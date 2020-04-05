Sign up
Photo 1557
Autumn
Clocks changed last night. Officially gets dark earlier - hate that. At least we are still allowed to use our bikes for exercise. Starting to look quite autumnal with leaves on the road.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Tags
exercise
,
autumn
