Autumn by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1557

Autumn

Clocks changed last night. Officially gets dark earlier - hate that. At least we are still allowed to use our bikes for exercise. Starting to look quite autumnal with leaves on the road.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

