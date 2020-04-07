Sign up
Photo 1559
Queen Annes Lace
Well seeds anyway. Lockdown is beginning to show. Just hanging around in the paddock with Percy. He's still too young to be allowed out on his own
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Corinne
ace
Great focus !
April 8th, 2020
