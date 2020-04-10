Previous
Next
Lavendar by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1562

Lavendar

If I keep still for long enough, she'll think I'm just a stalk of lavender.
Funny, I had only been thinking that I hadn't seen any preying mantis this year. Maybe this is why
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise