Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1565
Misty Te Kauwhata
Early morning walk into the village. Not often that you see this road empty of cars. The mist added to the eerie feel
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2604
photos
183
followers
199
following
428% complete
View this month »
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
Latest from all albums
1562
352
1563
1564
353
685
354
1565
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th April 2020 6:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mist
,
scenesoftheroad-18
chikadnz
ace
Lovely light and mist, the fact that I grew up in the area makes it more special. :-)
April 13th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely scene. that seems like quite a steep walk back again.
April 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close