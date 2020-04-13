Previous
Misty Te Kauwhata by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1565

Misty Te Kauwhata

Early morning walk into the village. Not often that you see this road empty of cars. The mist added to the eerie feel
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Lovely light and mist, the fact that I grew up in the area makes it more special. :-)
April 13th, 2020  
Fabulous capture of this lovely scene. that seems like quite a steep walk back again.
April 13th, 2020  
