Photo 1572
Flight of the Wasps
Loads of wasps around at the moment. Spent far too much time, trying to catch one in flight
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
20th April 2020 12:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
wasps
julia
ace
Nasty little critters..
April 20th, 2020
Chris
ace
Same round at my place lots around at the moment. Finding the nest would be an impossible job as we live in the Bush and if you do manage ti find one beside theres another somewhere else :( Nicely captured.
April 20th, 2020
Corinne
ace
Great close up !
April 20th, 2020
