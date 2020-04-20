Previous
Flight of the Wasps by yorkshirekiwi
Flight of the Wasps

Loads of wasps around at the moment. Spent far too much time, trying to catch one in flight
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
julia ace
Nasty little critters..
April 20th, 2020  
Chris ace
Same round at my place lots around at the moment. Finding the nest would be an impossible job as we live in the Bush and if you do manage ti find one beside theres another somewhere else :( Nicely captured.
April 20th, 2020  
Corinne ace
Great close up !
April 20th, 2020  
