Spiders Web in Black and White by yorkshirekiwi
Spiders Web in Black and White

Foggy most of the day, in fact the sun has just appeared at 4pm. The fog made a great show of all the cobwebs in the orchard I walk past. Turned to black and white to see more detail
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Annie D ace
wow! what a great web :)
April 21st, 2020  
