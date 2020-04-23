Previous
Rangariri Bridge by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1575

Rangariri Bridge

Put my tripod and camera in a rucksack, and rode my bike down to Rangariri. The current is quite fast here, so I slowed my shutter speed right down to soften out the ripples. Combined exercise with a sneaky bit of photography.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
431% complete

julia ace
Wow certainly calmed the water down .. great work..
April 23rd, 2020  
Milanie ace
This turned out beautifully.
April 23rd, 2020  
