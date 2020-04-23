Sign up
Photo 1575
Rangariri Bridge
Put my tripod and camera in a rucksack, and rode my bike down to Rangariri. The current is quite fast here, so I slowed my shutter speed right down to soften out the ripples. Combined exercise with a sneaky bit of photography.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2624
photos
179
followers
198
following
431% complete
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
361
1572
1573
362
363
1574
1575
364
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
23rd April 2020 10:31am
Tags
bridge
,
waikato-river
julia
ace
Wow certainly calmed the water down .. great work..
April 23rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
This turned out beautifully.
April 23rd, 2020
