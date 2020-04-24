Previous
Jumping Spider by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1576

Jumping Spider

I've seen loads of macro shots featuring this little spider. This is the first time I've managed one, and I'm thrilled to bits. Don't think he was so much though, because he kept waving those little furry front arms at me.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
