Stirling Castle

Stirling Castle? I hear you say. This is the view from my deck on a foggy day. Away on the skyline you can see a hill with some big trees at each side. I don't know why, maybe because it does look a little like a castle, we christened it Stirling Castle - maybe because my mum lives near it. I've faffed a lot with this - what else do you do in lockdown?