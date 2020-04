Level 3

Today, NZ dropped to Alert Level 3. Not too much difference form level 4, except now we can get take-away coffee and food. That's fine if you live in an area offering these services. For me, it was wonderful to be able to drive locally, then walk. I've been able to ride my bike to the river, but today, I felt comfortable driving then walking. I didn't see a sole. It was great. I'm not used to having a husband at home 24/7.