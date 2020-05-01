Sign up
Photo 1583
Lake Waikare
Another shot from yesterday. Fog is just rising from the lake. It looks beautiful here
1st May 2020
1st May 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2639
photos
180
followers
200
following
433% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
30th April 2020 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
