Previous
Next
Manuka Flower by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1588

Manuka Flower

Mānuka flowers are 10-12mm across and generally pure white, except the North Cape variety that has a pink-red tinge.Famous for Mānuka honey
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Knowing how tiny this flower is, your cameras is one of the best! Who would know how beautiful this is!
May 6th, 2020  
chikadnz ace
That's a great close-up, pretty flower.
May 6th, 2020  
Dianne
This is lovely.
May 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise