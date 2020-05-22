Sign up
Photo 1604
Heron in the mangroves
A heron fishing for crabs in the mangroves at low tide. I only just noticed the shell behind it when I zoomed in
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2665
photos
182
followers
199
following
439% complete
View this month »
Tags
mangrove
,
heron
Milanie
ace
Neat shot
May 22nd, 2020
