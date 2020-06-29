Sign up
Headshot
The tuis were playing hard to get this morning. Couldn't get a full body shot, they kept managing to keep branches between me and themselves.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
tui
,
30dayswild2020
Maggiemae
ace
Not necessarily the need for a whole body shot here when that eye is SO good! fav
June 29th, 2020
