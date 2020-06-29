Previous
The tuis were playing hard to get this morning. Couldn't get a full body shot, they kept managing to keep branches between me and themselves.
29th June 2020

Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Maggiemae ace
Not necessarily the need for a whole body shot here when that eye is SO good! fav
June 29th, 2020  
