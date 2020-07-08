Sign up
Photo 1651
Blackbird
I shot the blackbird through my kitchen window, as it was raining and blowing a gale. He's actually sat on a fence, but I composited him into a new background and log of wood. Good way to spend some time on a cold day
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
blackbird
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Very well done, this turned out great!
July 8th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Really nice job of editing he looks great there
July 8th, 2020
julia
ace
Very well done looks very natural..
July 8th, 2020
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Ooh, so gorgeous find
July 8th, 2020
