Blackbird by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1651

Blackbird

I shot the blackbird through my kitchen window, as it was raining and blowing a gale. He's actually sat on a fence, but I composited him into a new background and log of wood. Good way to spend some time on a cold day
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
452% complete

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Very well done, this turned out great!
July 8th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Really nice job of editing he looks great there
July 8th, 2020  
julia ace
Very well done looks very natural..
July 8th, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Ooh, so gorgeous find
July 8th, 2020  
