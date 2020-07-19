Sign up
Photo 1662
Don't Be Fooled
Not all alpacas are cute and adorable. This is Timmy, he hates me. I wasn't even near him, but as soon as he see's me, the ears go back and the teeth are bared, and if I'm really unlucky I get spat at
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2732
photos
185
followers
197
following
Tags
alpaca
,
love-hate
Dianne
He sounds a bit like he’s got some issues!
July 19th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Well avoid Timmy at all costs! Who wants to be spat on!
July 19th, 2020
