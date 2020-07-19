Previous
Don't Be Fooled by yorkshirekiwi
Not all alpacas are cute and adorable. This is Timmy, he hates me. I wasn't even near him, but as soon as he see's me, the ears go back and the teeth are bared, and if I'm really unlucky I get spat at
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Dianne
He sounds a bit like he’s got some issues!
July 19th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Well avoid Timmy at all costs! Who wants to be spat on!
July 19th, 2020  
