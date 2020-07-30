Previous
Next
Mount Pisa and the Clutha River by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1673

Mount Pisa and the Clutha River

Apologies for the mass upload. Have had a very quick 4 day roadie around the South Island in a camper van.
Husband had 4 meetings to attend for work, so a quick diversion to Alexandra, then heading back up to Christchurch
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
458% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise