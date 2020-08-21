Previous
Cyclamen by yorkshirekiwi
Cyclamen

Went to Hamilton gardens with @nicspicsnz as she had a new macro lens to try out. Still in winter, but the spring flower's are starting to come out. Pretty little pink cyclamen, but I gave it a bit of a grunge editing
21st August 2020

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
