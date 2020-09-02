Previous
Next
Portrait of Turanga Kerr by Hine+ and Techs by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1707

Portrait of Turanga Kerr by Hine+ and Techs

A portrait of young chief. The huia (now extinct) perched on Turanga’s shoulder, and the Te Reo proverb, “Ka pū te ruha, ka hao te rangatahi”, (As one net ages, another is remade) convey a powerful message of leadership.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
467% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise