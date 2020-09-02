Sign up
Photo 1707
Portrait of Turanga Kerr by Hine+ and Techs
A portrait of young chief. The huia (now extinct) perched on Turanga’s shoulder, and the Te Reo proverb, “Ka pū te ruha, ka hao te rangatahi”, (As one net ages, another is remade) convey a powerful message of leadership.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2785
photos
181
followers
195
following
467% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd September 2020 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
street-art
