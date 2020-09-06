Previous
Another Tui by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1711

Another Tui

Another tui, drunk on cherry blossom
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, what an exceptionally striking bird!
September 6th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful bird and wonderful textures.
September 6th, 2020  
