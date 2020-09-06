Sign up
Photo 1711
Another Tui
Another tui, drunk on cherry blossom
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th September 2020 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tui
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wow, what an exceptionally striking bird!
September 6th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful bird and wonderful textures.
September 6th, 2020
