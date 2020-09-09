Previous
Furry flowers by yorkshirekiwi
Furry flowers

No idea what they are, but they were growing in the South African garden. Maybe some kind of protea?
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Lesley ace
How interesting. I love their feathery petals.
September 9th, 2020  
Dianne
Very cool. Ask garden guru @julzmaioro
September 9th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Whatever they, they are beautiful!
September 9th, 2020  
