Photo 1714
Furry flowers
No idea what they are, but they were growing in the South African garden. Maybe some kind of protea?
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
5
3
365
NIKON D500
4th September 2020 3:07pm
Lesley
ace
How interesting. I love their feathery petals.
September 9th, 2020
Dianne
Very cool. Ask garden guru
@julzmaioro
September 9th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Whatever they, they are beautiful!
September 9th, 2020
