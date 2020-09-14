Sign up
Photo 1719
Gannet in flight
I spent ages, trying to focus on these birds in flight. Of the 100s I took, I liked this one as I managed to capture him as he flew over the dark rock in the middle of the white surf. Gives the photo some natural framing
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2797
photos
182
followers
196
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th September 2020 10:01am
flight
,
framing
,
panning
,
gannet
Kareen King
Oh my goodness, Carole, this is stunning! Fav!
September 14th, 2020
