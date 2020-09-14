Previous
Next
Gannet in flight by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1719

Gannet in flight

I spent ages, trying to focus on these birds in flight. Of the 100s I took, I liked this one as I managed to capture him as he flew over the dark rock in the middle of the white surf. Gives the photo some natural framing
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kareen King
Oh my goodness, Carole, this is stunning! Fav!
September 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise