ICM - Abstract

I was lucky enough to attend a workshop by Judy Stokes at the weekend. Her love is ICM, and abstracts. Here's one of my attempts.
And if you're interested check out her gallery
https://www.judystokesphotography.com/impressions-fine-art
She does some amazing work!
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Alexandra DG
Wow, fav!
September 16th, 2020  
