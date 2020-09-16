Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1721
ICM - Abstract
I was lucky enough to attend a workshop by Judy Stokes at the weekend. Her love is ICM, and abstracts. Here's one of my attempts.
And if you're interested check out her gallery
https://www.judystokesphotography.com/impressions-fine-art
She does some amazing work!
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2799
photos
182
followers
196
following
471% complete
View this month »
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th September 2020 7:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
icm
Alexandra DG
Wow, fav!
September 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close