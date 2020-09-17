Previous
34 Holes by yorkshirekiwi
Day 1 of a 4 round matchplay competition. I'm not golf fit as I haven't been playing as much as usual. Unfortunately we lost our first round on the 18th, and our second on the 16th. Oh well, tomorrow is another day
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot and good luck
September 17th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
So picturesque and that bird is perfection!
September 17th, 2020  
Babs ace
At least you have a lovely view while you are playing golf.
September 17th, 2020  
