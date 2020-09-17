Sign up
34 Holes
Day 1 of a 4 round matchplay competition. I'm not golf fit as I haven't been playing as much as usual. Unfortunately we lost our first round on the 18th, and our second on the 16th. Oh well, tomorrow is another day
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot and good luck
September 17th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
So picturesque and that bird is perfection!
September 17th, 2020
Babs
ace
At least you have a lovely view while you are playing golf.
September 17th, 2020
