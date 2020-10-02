Sign up
Photo 1737
Vanishing Geese
This is the view of the lake from yesterday. Not much view at all. You couldn't even see out to the Maimai's. Could just make out this one log and a few geese. They were making good use of their fog horns. Could hear them first.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2815
photos
180
followers
196
following
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st October 2020 8:15am
Tags
fog
geese
mist
Lynda McG
ace
Lovely misty scene- fav
October 2nd, 2020
