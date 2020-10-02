Previous
Next
Vanishing Geese by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1737

Vanishing Geese

This is the view of the lake from yesterday. Not much view at all. You couldn't even see out to the Maimai's. Could just make out this one log and a few geese. They were making good use of their fog horns. Could hear them first.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Lovely misty scene- fav
October 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise