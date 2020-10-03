Sign up
Photo 1738
White Blossom
Hanging around in the yard waiting for some interesting birds to show up. They didn't. So, instead a shot of the blossom on my neighbours tree
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
6
2
365
NIKON D500
3rd October 2020 1:40pm
Tags
white
,
blossom
sheri
Nice play on a white sky.
October 3rd, 2020
Alexandra DG
so simple & beautiful
October 3rd, 2020
