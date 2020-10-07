Previous
Next
thrush by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1742

thrush

Spotted this thrush through the window, he stayed long enough for me to grab this shot.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
477% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Beautiful shot of this beautiful bird! Gorgeous focus, comp and DOF!
October 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this lovely bird.
October 7th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Just lovely! And so nicely framed.
October 7th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Aren't they sweet? Don't look frightened or worried!
October 7th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Fav-tastic!!!
October 7th, 2020  
Monique ace
Beautiful shot
October 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise