Photo 1742
thrush
Spotted this thrush through the window, he stayed long enough for me to grab this shot.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2820
photos
180
followers
196
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th October 2020 5:51pm
Tags
bird
thrush
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful shot of this beautiful bird! Gorgeous focus, comp and DOF!
October 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this lovely bird.
October 7th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Just lovely! And so nicely framed.
October 7th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Aren't they sweet? Don't look frightened or worried!
October 7th, 2020
Alexandra DG
Fav-tastic!!!
October 7th, 2020
Monique
ace
Beautiful shot
October 7th, 2020
