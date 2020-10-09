Sign up
Photo 1744
The Dove from Above
I think you have to be from the UK, and of a certain age, to remember Shooting Stars, Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, the dove from above, and I really want to see those fingers! Otherwise, it's just a dove
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
3
3
2
2
1
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th October 2020 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
dove
dove
Lee
ace
Nicely framed by the greenery. Shooting stars! A blast from the past.
October 9th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous composition
October 9th, 2020
