Photo 1813
daisy
messing about with minimalism and black and white
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th December 2020 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
daisy
Issi Bannerman
ace
Works well. I like it.
December 17th, 2020
