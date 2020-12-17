Previous
Next
daisy by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1813

daisy

messing about with minimalism and black and white
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
496% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Works well. I like it.
December 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise