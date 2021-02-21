Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1879
Tā moko
A final dip into the archives for b&w portraits. I have quite enjoyed processing these old photos. Cant live in New Zealand and not finish with some Maori artwork.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
2975
photos
188
followers
144
following
514% complete
View this month »
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
Latest from all albums
699
1876
1877
700
701
1878
1879
702
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th March 2018 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close