Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1890
Another fantail
Another fantail photo. The family were quite a scruffy bunch. One seemed to have an absence of feathers around it's eye. Not sure whether that was because it was a young one, or if there was something wrong with it.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
2994
photos
188
followers
147
following
517% complete
View this month »
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
Latest from all albums
396
1887
397
1888
398
1889
399
1890
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd March 2021 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fantail
,
theme-depthoffield
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and gorgeous bokeh.
March 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close