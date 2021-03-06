Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1892
Pukeko Chick
A closer view of the Pukeko chick. Knobbly knees and all
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
2996
photos
188
followers
147
following
518% complete
View this month »
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
Latest from all albums
397
1888
398
1889
399
1890
1891
1892
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th March 2021 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chick
,
pukeko
,
theme-depthoffield
Lesley
ace
Omg too cute. Lovely capture
March 6th, 2021
Alison Tomlin
ace
Oh blimey its cute but looks fragile. Hope it makes it.
March 6th, 2021
julia
ace
They are quite comical.. But there Mothers can be a bit silly with having the kids play by the road at times.. Looks like this one is sticking to the right environment.
March 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close