Pukeko Chick by yorkshirekiwi
Pukeko Chick

A closer view of the Pukeko chick. Knobbly knees and all
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Lesley ace
Omg too cute. Lovely capture
March 6th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Oh blimey its cute but looks fragile. Hope it makes it.
March 6th, 2021  
julia ace
They are quite comical.. But there Mothers can be a bit silly with having the kids play by the road at times.. Looks like this one is sticking to the right environment.
March 6th, 2021  
