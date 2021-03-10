Sign up
Photo 1896
High key shags
As a complete contrast to my last upload, I've gone for a minimalistic look for these Shag's sat on posts in a lake, in the mist
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th March 2021 8:56am
Tags
post
,
minimalism
,
shags
