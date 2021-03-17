Previous
Real Estate by yorkshirekiwi
The next assignment I have to do is real estate. Had a practice this afternoon. My front room is tidier than it has been for a while now. I had to do an HDR stack for this, so that the windows weren't blown out but you could still see the interior. The glass coffee table proved problematic, as the windows were reflecting in it. I ended up doing another shot with the curtains shut, and replacing the table top in photoshop. It still has some reflections but better than they were. My kitchen is going to be a nightmare, as it's all glass and chrome and we don't have any blinds are curtains at the windows.
Carole G

PhylM-S
Wow! Awesome work.
March 17th, 2021  
Milanie
What a beautiful view you have - that's quite some job you did to show it all
March 17th, 2021  
