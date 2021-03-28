Previous
Next
Zealong Tea Ceremony by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1914

Zealong Tea Ceremony

Part of yesterdays celebration was a tour of New Zealand's only tea plantation. This was part of the tea ceremony and tasting.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
524% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture of the pouring of the water.
March 28th, 2021  
Dianne
A neat image and a really nice place to visit.
March 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise