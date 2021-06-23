Previous
Kingfisher by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2001

Kingfisher

Out practicing my bird photography
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Carole G

ace
Dianne
Wow - you nailed it! Fav
June 23rd, 2021  
julia ace
Nice shot.. what a beauty..
June 23rd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful!
June 23rd, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, gorgeous! I have had zero luck photographing these ellusive birds. Nice catch!
June 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture with stunning details tones in the background. Did you use a texture here Carole? The lighting is wonderful too
June 23rd, 2021  
Lesley ace
Stunning capture and detail.
June 23rd, 2021  
Margo ace
Handsome bird
June 23rd, 2021  
