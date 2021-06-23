Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2001
Kingfisher
Out practicing my bird photography
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
7
4
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd June 2021 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
kingfisher
,
30dayswild2021
Dianne
Wow - you nailed it! Fav
June 23rd, 2021
julia
ace
Nice shot.. what a beauty..
June 23rd, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful!
June 23rd, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wow, gorgeous! I have had zero luck photographing these ellusive birds. Nice catch!
June 23rd, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with stunning details tones in the background. Did you use a texture here Carole? The lighting is wonderful too
June 23rd, 2021
Lesley
ace
Stunning capture and detail.
June 23rd, 2021
Margo
ace
Handsome bird
June 23rd, 2021
