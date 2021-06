Basket Fungus

Not the best example of Ileodictyon cibarium, but I'm just pleased to spot it. It's the first one I've seen this year. It is found in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, commonly known as basket fungus, alluding to the fruiting bodies, that are shaped like a round or oval ball with interlaced or latticed branches. Although the immature volvae are edible, the mature fruit body is foul-smelling and covered with a slime layer containing spores on the inner surfaces.