Previous
Next
Fantail by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2019

Fantail

Sat reading a book inside, when I noticed this fantail in the palm tree through the window. He obligingly flitted around long enough for me to get the camera and change the lens. Not the best, but at least I stayed inside in the warmth
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

George ace
Great capture.
July 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise