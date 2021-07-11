Sign up
Photo 2019
Fantail
Sat reading a book inside, when I noticed this fantail in the palm tree through the window. He obligingly flitted around long enough for me to get the camera and change the lens. Not the best, but at least I stayed inside in the warmth
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3130
photos
193
followers
155
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th July 2021 9:59am
Tags
bird
,
fantail
George
ace
Great capture.
July 10th, 2021
