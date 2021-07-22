Sign up
Photo 2030
Rewewai Waterfall
Last time I visited this waterfall in the summer it was just a trickle. We've had some heavy rain recently, which made the path to it quite tricky. Very muddy and slippery, but well worth the trek out. Had the place to myself
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
3
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3141
photos
192
followers
155
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th July 2021 10:03am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
rocks
,
waterfall
,
theme-movement
,
limestone
Tim L
ace
Nicely done, I was surprised it was only 1/6 sec.
July 22nd, 2021
Margo
ace
Pretty
July 22nd, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
How beautiful. It's like a veil of water.
July 22nd, 2021
