Rewewai Waterfall by yorkshirekiwi
Rewewai Waterfall

Last time I visited this waterfall in the summer it was just a trickle. We've had some heavy rain recently, which made the path to it quite tricky. Very muddy and slippery, but well worth the trek out. Had the place to myself
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Carole G

ace
Tim L ace
Nicely done, I was surprised it was only 1/6 sec.
July 22nd, 2021  
Margo ace
Pretty
July 22nd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful. It's like a veil of water.
July 22nd, 2021  
