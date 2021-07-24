Sign up
Photo 2032
Winter Fog
Woke up to fog, so went out looking for nice misty landscapes. The fog was so thick, I couldn't get above it. Not the landscape shot I had in mind
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
fog
