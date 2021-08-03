Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2042
Winter Fields
Wintery fields with mist still not cleared
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3153
photos
192
followers
156
following
559% complete
View this month »
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd August 2021 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
field
,
mist
,
paddock
,
theme-landscapes
Milanie
ace
It's really hard to believe the opposite seasons - this sure shows wintertime when I'm dealing with high 90's.
August 3rd, 2021
Rick
ace
Nice capture. I agree with Milanie, it's just hard to think of the difference in temps between here and where you are. We're getting the mid 90's also.
August 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close