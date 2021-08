Waxeye and cherry blossom

After an extremely cold night, woke up to a beautiful frosty morning. Went to play golf, but it was delayed due to frost on the greens. Luckily I had my camera with me, so I ventured out looking for some frosty scenes. I got side tracked by the waxeyes in the cherry blossom instead. Got cold again later as the wind picked up. Cold southerly